ÜRETİM AŞAMASINDA RAY ve PROFİLDE OLUŞAN KUSURLARININ TESPİTİNE YÖNELİK BİR PARALEL KUSUR ALGILAMA ALGORİTMASI

İlhami Muharrem ORAK, Ahmet ÇELİK
97 20

Öz


Otomatik bir sistem tarafından görüntü  işlenerek sonuç elde etmek günümüzde pek çok  alanda gerekli olabilmektedir.  Kusurlu ürün üretimi birçok alanda karşılaşılan üreticiler tarafından da istenmeyen bir durumdur. Görüntü işleyerek görüntü üzerindeki kusurların tespit edilmesi bu alanda kullanılan bir yöntemdir. Görüntü işleme piksel temelli yapıldığından dolayı çok iş yükü oluşturmaktadır. Hızın işlem sürecinde önem arz ettiği durumlarda paralel görüntü işlemenin yapılması bir çözüm olabilmektedir. Bundan dolayı mevcut çok çekirdekli bilgisayarların  donanım ya da yazılım yardımıyla paralelleştirlerek görüntülerin işlenmesi performans sağlayacaktır. Paralel görüntü işlemede elde edilen performans, kullanılan algoritmanın paralelliğe uygun olması ve işlemcilere doğru bir şekilde dağıtım yapılması ile ilişkilidir. Kaynakların ortak kullanımı ve veri alışverişinin fazla olması performansı doğrudan etkiler. Bu çalışmada; Kardemir A.Ş. ait haddehanede, haddeleme işlemi sırasında ray ve profil yüzeylerinde meydana gelen kusurların tespit edilmesine yönelik geliştirilen COLMSTD algoritmasının paralel uygulaması, iki farklı şekilde gerçekleştirilmiştir. 1. Yöntemde GPU yapısındaki çalışacak CUDA çekirdek sayıları yazılımsal olarak değiştirilmiş ve 2. Yöntem ise tek CUDA çekirdeği yapısında blok sayıları değiştirilerek, test gerçekleştirilmiştir. Bununla birlikte GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) üzerinde CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture) arayüz desteğinin uygulanması ile elde edilen değerler ve CPU üzerinde elde edilen değerler kıyaslanmıştır.

Anahtar kelimeler


Sıcak haddeleme işlemi; Kusur tespiti; Ray; Profil; Grafik işlemcisi; CUDA; Paralel sistemler; Paralel performans.

Tam metin:

PDF


Referanslar


