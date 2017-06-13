FİLLED FONKSİYON KULLANARAK VANA ETKİLİ EKONOMİK YÜK DAĞITIMI PROBLEMİNİN ÇÖZÜLMESİ

Walters D.C, Sheble G.B., “Genetic algorithm solution of economic dispatch with valve point loading”, IEEE Trans. Power Syst., Cilt 8, No 3, 1325–1331, 1993.

Shahidehpour S.M., Wang C., “Effects of ramp rate limits on unit commitment and economic load dispatch”, IEEE Trans. Power Syst., Cilt 8, No 3, 1341-1350, 1993.

Lee F.N., Breipohi A.M., “Reserve constrained economic dispatch with prohibited zones”, IEEE Trans. Power Syst., Cilt 8, No 1, 246-254, 1993.

Saadat H., Power system analysis, McGraw-Hill, New York, 1999.

Wood A.J., Woolenberg B.F., Power generation, operation and control, John Wiley Sons, New York, 1984.

Bellman R., Dynamic programming, Princeton University Press, 2010.

Liang Z.X., Glover J.D., “A zoom feature for a dynamic programming solution to economic dispatch including transmission losses”, IEEE Trans. Power Syst., Cilt 7, No 2, 544-550, 1992.

Yalcinoz T., Short M.J., “Neural networks approach for solving economic dispatch problem with transmission capacity constraints”, IEEE Trans. Power Syst., Cilt 13, No 2, 307-313, 1998.

Yalcinoz T., Altun H., “Comparison of simulation algorithms for the Hopﬁeld neural network: an application of economic dispatch”, Turk J. Electr. Eng. Comput. Sci., Cilt 8, No 1, 67-80, 2000.

Chen PH, Chang HC. “Large scale economic dispatch by genetic algorithm”, IEEE Trans. Power Syst., Cilt 10, No 4, 1919-1926, 1995.

Fogel D.B., Evolutionary computation: towards a new philosophy of machine intelligence, Wiley-IEEE Press, 2006.

Sinha N., Chakrabarti R., Chattopadhyay P.K., “Evolutionary programming techniques for economic load dispatch”, IEEE Trans. Evol. Comput., Cilt 7, No 1, 83-94, 2003.

Giang Z.L., “Particle swarm optimization to solving the economic dispatch considering the generator constraints”, IEEE Trans. Power Syst., Cilt 18, No 3, 1187-1195, 2003.

Sum-im T., “Economic dispatch by ant colony search algorithm”, IEEE Conference on Cybernetics and Intelligent Systems, Singapore, 416-421, 1-3 Aralık 2004.

Khamsawang S, Boonseng C, Pothiya S., “Solving the economic dispatch problem with Tabu search algorithm”, IEEE Conference on Industrial Technology, Bankok, Thailand, 274-278, 11-14 Aralık 2002.

Gupta O.K., Ravindran A., “Branch and bound experiments in convex nonlinear integer programming. Management Science, Cilt 31, No 12, 1533-1546, 1985.

Fisher M.L., “The Lagrangian relaxation method for solving integer programming problems”, Management Science, Cilt 50, No 12, 1861-1871, 2004.

Marsten R.E., Morin T.L., “A hybrid approach to discrete mathematical programming”, Mathematical Programming, Cilt 14, 21-40, 1978.

Ge R., “A filled function method for finding a global minimizer of a function of several variables,” Mathematical Programming, Cilt 46, 191-204, 1990.

Ge R., Qin Y., “A class of filled functions for finding global minimizers of a function of several variables,” Journal of Optimization Theory and Applications, Cilt 54, 241-252, 1987.

Şahiner A., Gokkaya H., Yiğit T., “A new filled function for nonsmooth global optimization”, AIP Conf. Proc., Kos, Greece, Cilt 1479, 972-974, 19-25 Eylül 2012.

Levy A., Montalvo A., “The tunneling algorithm for the global minimization of functions”, SIAM Journal on Scientific and Statistical Computing, Cilt 6, No 1, 15-29, 1985.

Liu X., “A Class of Augmented Filled Functions”, Computational Optimization and Applications, Cilt 33, No 2, 333-347, 2006.

Ng C.-K., Li D., Zhang L.-S., “Discrete global descent method for discrete global optimization and nonlinear integer programming”, J. Glob. Optim., Cilt 37, No 3, 357-379, 2007.

Liu, X., “Application of filled function method to multimodal economic load dispatch problems”, Electronics Letters, Cilt 47, No 18, 1042-1043, 2011.