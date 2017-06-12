YÜKSEK PLASTİSİTELİ KİLLERİN KALICI KAYMA MUKAVEMETİNE PLASTİSİTENİN ETKİSİ

Mustafa Hatipoglu, Recep İyisan
211 31

Öz


Zeminlerde bir düşey gerilme altında deformasyonun artışıyla büyük şekil değiştirmeler sonrasında sabit kalan en düşük kayma gerilmesi değerine kalıcı kayma gerilmesi adı verilmektedir. Bu gerilme değerlerine göre hesaplanan mukavemet ise kalıcı kayma mukavemeti (KKM) olarak tanımlanmaktadır. Özellikle aşırı konsolide, sert ve fisürlü killerin gösterdiği gevrek davranış nedeniyle kayma mukavemetinde artan deformasyonla birlikte önemli derecede azalmalar görülmektedir. Kalıcı şartlara büyük yer değiştirmeler sonucunda erişildiğinden geoteknik mühendisliğinde önceden kaymış ve tekrar aktif hale geçen şevlerin analizinde önemli olmaktadır. Bu nedenle bu tür stabilite problemlerinin incelenmesinde veya tasarımda kalıcı kayma mukavemeti parametrelerine ihtiyaç duyulmaktadır. KKM parametrelerini laboratuvarda belirlemede yaygın olarak kullanılan deney yöntemleri Halka Kesme ve Tekrarlı Kesme Kutusudur. KKM parametrelerine mineraloji, efektif düşey gerilme, kesme hızı ve kil yüzdesi gibi birçok faktör etkili olmaktadır. Burada etkiyen esas faktör zeminin mineralojik özellikleri olup, dolaylı olarak zeminin plastisitesi ile KKM arasında ilişkinin varlığına işaret etmektedir. Bu çalışmada 31 farklı plastisite özelliklerine sahip numune üzerinde Tekrarlı Kesme Kutusu ve Halka Kesme deneyleri yapılarak, KKM parametreleri belirlenmiştir. Konsolidometreler kullanılarak hazırlanan numunelerin tamamı yüksek plastisiteli kil (CH) sınıfında olup deneyler 0.02 – 0.03 mm/dak kesme hızlarında ve en az üç farklı düşey gerilme altında gerçekleştirilmiştir. KKM’nin kıvam limitleri ile değişimi incelenmiş, pratik amaçlar için korelasyonlar geliştirilmiş, elde edilen bulgular önceki çalışmalarla karşılaştırılmıştır.

Anahtar kelimeler


Kalıcı Kayma Mukavemeti; Tekrarlı Kesme Kutusu Deneyi; Halka Kesme Deneyi; Kıvam Limitleri; Plastisite

Tam metin:

PDF


Referanslar


Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License.