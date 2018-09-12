SAHİL GÜVENLİK YÜZER UNSURLARININ ARAMA VE KURTARMA ÖNCELİKLERİNİN TANIMLANMASINDA ANALİTİK AĞ SÜRECİ KULLANIMI/DETERMINING THE SEARCH AND RESCUE PRIORITIZATION OF COAST GUARD SURFACE VESSELS BY USING ANALYTIC NETWORK PROCESS
Denizde arama ve kurtarma (AK) sahil güvenliğin en yaygın ve oldukça önemli görevlerinden biridir. Sahil güvenlik, denizde tehlikede olduğu ihbar edilen vasıta ya da insanlar için derhal araç görevlendirebilecek imkana sahip olmalıdır. Sahil güvenlik yüzer unsurlarının tasarımı doğal olarak mühendislik değişikliklerini içerir ve AK görevi için ideal olan tek bir unsur tipi dizaynı mümkün değildir. Son dönemde Ege Denizini kullanan göçmen sayısındaki artış, Türk Sahil Güvenlik yüzer unsurlarının özellikle AK konusunda bilimsel yöntemlerden yararlanarak maksimum fayda sağlayacak şeklide görevlendirilmesi ihtiyacını ortaya çıkarmıştır. Bu çalışmanın amacı, Sahil Güvenlik Komutanlığında sahil güvenlik yüzer unsurlarının AK durumu ve önceliklerini tanımlamak için Analitik Ağ Süreci (ANP) ile Faydalar, Fırsatlar, Maliyetler ve Risklere (BOCR) dayalı bir model önermektir. Bu bütünleşik yaklaşım, AK görevlerine göre yüzer unsur tiplerinin ağırlık ya da öncelik olarak da adlandırılan boyutsuz ölçümlerini bulmamıza olanak vermektedir. Bu çalışma sahil güvenlikte AK görevlerine yönelik karar verme problemleri için temel girdiyi sağlamaktadır. Sonuç olarak KAAN 29/33, SAR 33/35 ve 80 sınıfı botların AK görevi için daha uygun oldukları tespit edilmiştir.
Search and rescue (SAR) at sea is one of the most common and extraordinarily important missions for the coast guard. The coast guard must have the capability of assigning a vessel immediately for reported vessel or people in distress at sea. Coast guard surface vessel design inherently involves engineering trade-offs and there is not a single vessel type design, which is ideal for SAR mission. The significant increase in the number of immigrants crossing the Aegean Sea in recent years has revealed the fact that the Turkish Coast Guard assets should be assigned by utilizing scientific methods so as to provide maximum benefit. The purpose of this study is to propose a model based on Analytic Network Process (ANP) and Benefits, Opportunities, Costs and Risks (BOCR) to determine the SAR status and priorities of coast guard surface vessels in Turkish Coast Guard command. This integrated approach allows us to find dimensions, measurements called as weights or priorities of the surface vessel types according to SAR task. This study provides the basic input for decision making problems related to SAR mission. Consequently, KAAN 29/33, SAR 33/35 and 80 class of boats have found to be more suitable for SAR task.
