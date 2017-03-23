ÖNDEN VE YANAL RÜZGAR ŞARTI ALTINDA ZAMANA BAĞLI SIKIŞTIRILAMAZ AHMED CİSMİNİN SAYISAL İNCELENMESİ

Choi, H., Lee, J. ve Park, H.,“Aerodynamics of heavy vehicles”, Annual Review of Fluid Mechanics, Cilt 46,441–468, 2014.

Hucho, W.H., Aerodynamics of road vehicles, SAE International Press, 1998.

Ahmed, S.R., Ramm, G. ve Faltin,G.,“Some salient features of the time averaged ground vehicle wake”, SAE Paper 840300, 1984.

Önder, E.T. ve Başlamışlı, S. C.,“ Torque distribution based on central differential mechanism control for lateral handling stability”, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, Cilt 31 (3), 491-500, 2016..

Lienhart, H.ve Becker, S.,“Flow and turbulente structure in the wake of a simplified car model”, SAE Paper 2003-01-0656, 2003.

Venning,J.,Jacono, D. L., Burton,D., ve Sheridan, J.,“The effect of aspect ratio on the wake of the Ahmed body”, Expiments in Fluids,Cilt 56, 126, 2015.

Volpe, R., Da Silva, A., Ferrand, V.ve Le Moyne, M.,“Experimental and Numerical Validation of a Wind Gust Facility”, Journal of Fluids Engineering, Cilt 135(1), FE-12-1254, 2013.

Grandemange, M., Cadot, O.,Courbois, A.,Herbert, V.,Ricot, D.,Ruizb, T. ve Vigneron, R.,“A study of wake effects on the drag of Ahmed׳s squareback model at the industrial scale”, Journal of Wind Engineering and Industrial Aerodynamics, Cilt, 145, 282–291, 2015.

Bayraktar I, Landman D, ve Baysal O.,“Experimental and computational investigation of Ahmed body for ground vehicle aerodynamics”,SAE Paper 2001-01-2742, 2001.

Basara B. Case 9.4: flow around a simplified car body (Ahmed body). In: 10thjoint ERCOFTAC (SIG-15)-IAHR-QNET/CFD workshop on refined turbulencemodeling, University of Poitiers, France, October 10–11, 2002.

McNally, J., Fernandez, E., Robertson, G., Kumar, R.,Taira, K., Alvi, F., Yamaguchi, Y.ve Murayama, K.,“Drag reduction on a flat-back ground vehicle with active flow control”, Journal of Wind Engineering and Industrial Aerodynamics,Cilt 145,292–303, 2015.

Thacker, A., Aubrun,S., ve Leroy, A. “Effects of suppressing the 3D separation on the rear slant on the flow structures around an Ahmed body”, Journal of Wind Engineering and Industrial Aerodynamics,Cilt 107–108, 237–243,2012.

Joseph, P.,Amandolese, X.,Edouard ve Aider, J.,“Flow control using MEMS pulsed micro-jets on the Ahmed body”, Experimentd in Fluids, Cilt 54,1442, 2013.

Guilmineau,E.,“Computational study of flow around a simplified car body”,Journal of Wind Engineering and Industrial Aerodynamics, Cilt 96, 1207–1217, 2008.

Guilmineau,E., Chikhaoui,O., ve Visonneau,M.,“Cross wind effects on a simplified car model by a DES approach”, Computers and Fluids, Cilt 78, 29–40, 2013.

FLUENT Theory Guide14.0, 2011.

Benim, A.C., Nahavandi, A. ve Syed, K.J., URANS and LES analysis of turbulent swirling flows, Progress in Computational Fluid Dynamics, Cilt 5 (8), 444-454, 2005.

Krajnovic, S.ve Davidson, L.,“Large-Eddy Simulation of the Flow Around Simplified Car Model”, SAE Paper No. 2004-01-0227, 2004.

Ashton, N.ve Revell, A.,“Key factors in the use of DDES for the flow around a simplified car”, International Journal of Heat and Fluid Flow,Cilt 54, 236–249, 2015.

Tunay, T., Sahin, B. ve Ozbolat, V., “Effects of rear slant angles on the flow characteristics of Ahmed body”, Experimental Thermal and Fluid Science, Cilt 57, 165-176, 2014.

Fares, E.,“Unsteady flow simulation of the Ahmed reference body using a lattice Boltzmann approach”, Computers and Fluids,Cilt 35, 940–950, 2006.