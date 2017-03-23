NANOKİL KATKILI POLİAMİD 6 / YÜKSEK YOĞUNLUKLU POLİETİLEN KOMPOZİTLERİN TERMAL ÖZELLİKLERİNİN İNCELENMESİ

Friedrich K., Wear of reinforced polymers by different abrasive counterparts. In: Friedrich K, editor. Friction and wear of polymer composites, Elsevier Science Publishers, Amsterdam, 1986.

Kukureka S.N., Hooke C.J., Rao M., Liao P., Chen Y.K., The effect of fibre reinforcement on the friction and wear of polyamide 66 under dry rolling-sliding contact, Tribol Int,32:107-16, 1999.

Chang L., Zhang Z., Zhang H., Schlarb A.K., On the sliding wear of nanoparticle filled polyamide 66 composites, Composites Science and Technology, 66 3188-3198, 2006.

Doğanay S., Ulcay Y., Farklı oranlarda takviye edilmiş cam lifi polyester kompozitlerin deniz suyu etkisi altında yorulma davranışının incelenmesi, Uludağ Üniversitesi Mühendislik-Mimarlık Fakültesi Dergisi, 12 (2) 85-95, 2007.

Srinath G., Gnanamoorthy R., Sliding wear performance of polyamide 6–clay nanocomposites in water, Elsevier Composites Science and Technology, 67 399-405, 2007.

Langat J., Bellayer S., Hudrlik P., Maupin PH., Gilman J.W., Synthesis of imidazolium salts and their application in epoxy montmorillonite nanocomposites, Polymer, 47:6698-7009, 2006.

Saçaklı Y., Değişik partikül boyutlarındaki Mg(Oh)2 katkılı polipropilen (Pp) nanokompozitinin özelliklerinin incelenmesi, Yüksek Lisans Tezi, Fen Bilimleri Enstitüsü, Marmara Üniversitesi, 2011.

Francisco J., Carrion A., Marı D., Bermudez A.G., Physical and tribological properties of a new polycarbonate-organoclay nanocomposite, Elsevier European Polymer Journal, 44 968-977, 2008.

Calcagno C.I.W., Mariani C.M., Teixeira S.R., Mauler R.S., The effect of organic modifier of the clay on morphology and crystallization properties of PET nanocomposites, Polymer, 48:074-966, 2007.

Konovalova O., Suchanek J., Significance of Polymer Nanocomposites in Tribo engineering Systems, Proceedings of the 4th International Conference Nanocon, ISBN 978-80-87294-35-2, 2012.

Shepherd J. E., McDowell D. L., Jacob K.I., Modeling morpohology evolution and mechanical behavior during thermo-mechanical processing of semi-crystalline polymers, Journal of Mechanics and Physics Solids, 54:467-489, 2006.

Dayma N., Bhabani K.S., Microstructural correlations to micromechanical properties of polyamide-6/low density polyethylene-grafted-maleic anhydride/nanoclay ternary nanocomposites, Materials and Design, 33 510–522, 2012.

Scaffaro R., Botta L., Mistretta M.C., La Mantia F.P., Preparation and characterization of polyamide 6/polyethylene blend-clay nanocomposites in the presence of compatibilisers and stabilizing system, Polymer Degradation and Stability, 95 2547 2554, 2010.

Bikiaris D., Can nanoparticles really enhance thermal stability of polymers? Part I: An overview on thermal decomposition of polycondensation polymers, Thermochimica Acta, 523 (1) 1-24, 2011.

Kusmono Z.A., Mohd I., Chow W.S., Takeichi T., Rochmadi., Compatibilizing effect of SEBS-g-MA on the mechanical properties of different types of OMMT filled polyamide 6/polypropylene nanocomposites, Composites: Part A 39 1802–1814, 2008.

Sonawane S.S., Mishra S., Shimpi N.G., Rathod A.P., Wasewar K.L., Comparative study of the mechanical and thermal properties of polyamide-66 filled with commercial and nano-Mg(OH)2 particles, Polymer Plastic Technol. Eng. 49.474–480, 2010.

Karimzadeh M., Sabet A.R., Beheshty M.H., Effect of Nanoclay Particles on Mold-Filling Performance in Composites Made via Resin Infusion Process, Polymer Composites, 33 (5) 745-752, 2012.

Aydoğan B., Usta N., Investıgatıon the effects of nanoclay and intumescent flame retardant additions on thermal and fire behaviour of rigid polyurethane foams, Journal of The Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, 30 (1) 9-18, 2015.

Ehrenstein, W., Polymeric materials: structure, properties, applications, Hanser Gardner Publications, London, United Kingdam, 2001.

Entezam M., Khonakdar H.A., Yousefi A.A., Jafari S.H., Wagenknecht U., Heinrich G., On nanoclay localization in polypropylene/poly (ethylene terephthalate) blends: Correlation with thermal and mechanical properties, Materials and Design, 45 110-117, 2013.

Naguib H.F., Abdel Aziz M.S., Saad G.R., Effect of organo-modified montmorillonite on thermal properties of bacterial poly(3-hydroxybutyrate), Polymer-Plastics Technology and Engineering, 53: 90–96, 2014.

Paszkiewicz S., Rosłaniec Z., Szymczyk A., Spitalsky Z., Mosnacek J., Morphology and thermal properties of expanded graphite(eg)/poly(ethylene terephthalate) (pet) nanocomposites. Chemik 66, 1, 21-30, 2012.

Tham W L., Mohd Ishak Z.A., Chow W.S., Mechanical and thermal properties enhancement of poly (lactic acid) /halloysite nanocomposites by maleic-anhydride functionalized rubber, Journal of Macromolecular Science R, Part B: Physics, 53:371–382, 2014.