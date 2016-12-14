ÜÇ AYRIK ÖLÇÜME DAYALI PARABOL ALGORİTMASI İLE TERMOELEKTRİK MODÜLÜN IMAX, VMAX VE EMAX PARAMETRELERİNİN BELİRLENMESİ
Öz
Termoelektrik (TE) modüllerin performansının belirlenmesi amacıyla çeşitli metotlar geliştirilmiştir. Bunlardan biri de Ahıska vd. tarafından geliştirilen sıcaklık, akım ve gerilim gibi kolaylıkla ölçülebilir parametreleri temel alan metottur. Bu metoda göre; TE modülün ısıl ve elektriksel performansını belirlemek için öncelikle Imax, Vmax ve Emax parametrelerinin belirlenmesi gerekmektedir. Klasik olarak TE modülün bu parametrelerini belirlemek için çok sayıda ölçüm yapılması gerekmektedir ve ayrıca her ölçümde ısıl dengenin sağlanması beklendiğinden bu yöntem aşırı zaman almaktadır. Bu çalışmada; TE modül ve sistemlerin Imax, Vmax ve Emax parametrelerinin daha hızlı bir şekilde belirlenmesi için üç ayrık ölçüm ve parabol hesaplarına dayanan yeni bir algoritma geliştirilmiştir. Geliştirilen yeni parabol algoritması, önceden geliştirilmiş olan Termoelektrik Performans Analiz Sistemi (TEPAS)’ne uyarlanmıştır. Yeni parabol algoritmasını temel alan test sisteminin performansının belirlenmesi amacıyla, Melcor CP1.4-127-10 model TE modül kullanılarak deneysel çalışmalar yapılmıştır. Geliştirilen yeni parabol algoritması yöntemi ile elde edilen parametrelerin klasik yönteme göre hata payları ΔТmax için %0,3, Imax için %1, Vmax için %0,8 ve Emax için %2,9 olarak, bu parametrelerin ortalama hata payı ise %1,25 olarak bulunmuştur. Sonuç olarak; TE modül ve sistemlerin Imax, Vmax ve Emax parametrelerinin parabol algoritmasına dayanan yeni yöntemle kısa sürede ve doğru olarak elde edilebileceği anlaşılmıştır.
Anahtar kelimeler
