ÇİFT BUHARLAŞTIRICILI VE EJEKTÖRLÜ BİR SOĞUTMA SİSTEMİNİN TERMODİNAMİK ANALİZİ

. Bolaji BO., Huan Z., “Ozone depletion and global warming: case for the use of natural refrigerant”, Renew Sust Energy Rev, 43:915-921, 2013.

. Park KJ., Seo T., Jung D., “Performance of alternative refrigerants for residential air-conditioning applications.” Applied Energy, 84:985-991, 2007.

. Esen, D. Ö., Hoşöz, M., “R12 ve R134a Soğutucu Akışkanları Kullanan Otomobil İklimlendirme Sisteminin Deneysel Performans Analizi”, Gazi Üniversitesi Mühendislik Mimarlık Fakültesi Dergisi, Cilt 21, No 4, 703–709, 2006.

. Directive 2006/40/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 May 2006 relating to emissions from air-conditioning systems in motor vehicles and amending Council Directive 70/156/EC, Official Journal of the European Union, 2006.

. Araz M., Güngör A., Hepbaşlı A., “Düşük küresel ısınma potansiyeline sahip soğutucu akışkanların soğutma uygulamalarındaki kullanımının değerlendirilmesi” 11. Ulusal Tesisat Mühendisliği Kongresi, İZMİR;sayfa 575, 17/20 Nisan 2013.

. Minor B., Spatz M., “HFO-1234yf low GWP refrigerant update.” International refrigeration and air conditioning conference.” Paper 937, 2008.

. Zilio C., Brown JS., Schiochet G., Cavallini A., “The refrigerant R1234yf in air conditioning systems.” Energy, 36:6110-620, 2011.

. Jarall S., “Study of refrigeration system with HFO-1234yf as a working fluid.”, Int J Refrig 35:1668-1677, 2012.

. Özgür AE., Kabul A., Kizilkan Ö., “Exergy analysis of refrigeration systems using an alternative refrigerant(hfo-1234yf) to R134a.” Int J Low- Carbon Tech. 2012.

. Col DD., Torresin D., Cavallini A.,“Heat transfer and pressure drop during condensation of the low GWP refrigerant R1234yf.” Int. J Refrig 33:1307-1318, 2010.

. Kornhauser AA., “The use of an ejector as a refrigerant expander.” International Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Conference, 82:10-19, 1990.

. Disawas S., Wongwises S., “Experimental investigation on the performance of the refrigeration cycle using a two-phase ejector as an expansion device.” International Journal of Refrigeration, 27:587-594, 2004.

. Wongwises S., Disawas S., “Performance of the two-phase ejector expansion refrigeration cycle.” International Journal of Heat and Mass Transfer, 48:4282-4286, 2005.

. Zhou M., Wang X., Yu J., “Theoretical study on a novel dual-nozzle ejector enhanced refrigeration cycle for household refrigerator-freezers.” Energy Conversion and Management, 73:278-284, 2013.

. Lawrence N., Elbel S., “Experimental investigation of a two-phase ejector cycle suitable for use with low-pressure refrigerants R134a and R1234yf.” International Journal of Refrigeration, 38:310-322, 2014.

. Yari M. “Exergetic analysis of the vapor compression refrigeration cycle using ejector as an expander.” International Journal Exergy 5: 326–40, 2008.

. Bilir Sağ N., Ersoy H.K., Hepbaşlı A., Halkacı H.S. Energetic and exergetic comparison of basic and ejector expander refrigeration systems operating under the same external conditions and cooling capacities. Energy Conversion and Management, 90:184-194, 2015.

. Ünal Ş., Yılmaz T., “Thermodynamic analysis of the two-phase ejector air-conditioning system for buses.” Applied Thermal Engineering, 79:108-116, 2015.