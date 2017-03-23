BÖLÜNMÜŞ VERİ-TABANLI GİZLİLİĞİ KORUYAN ORTAK FİLTRELEME SİSTEMLERİNDE GİZLİ VERİNİN ELDE EDİLMESİ

Burcu Demirelli Okkalıoğlu, Mehmet Koç, Hüseyin Polat
Öz


Ortak filtreleme algoritmalarının doğru ve güvenilir öneriler üretebilmesi için yeterli veriye ihtiyaç vardır. Bunun nedenle yetersiz veriye sahip iki elektronik alışveriş sitesi gizliliklerini ihlal etmeden aralarında bölünmüş veriden öneriler sunmak isteyebilir. Bu amaçla gizliliği koruyan ortak filtreleme sistemleri geliştirilmiştir. Bu sistemlere ataklar yapılarak gizli veri elde edilebilir. Bu makalede yatay ve dikey bölünmüş veri temelli gizliliği koruyan ortak filtreleme sistemlerine karşı atak senaryoları tasarlanarak ne kadar gizli veri elde edilebileceği gösterilmiştir. Ayrıca sistem hakkındaki ilave bilginin gizli veri elde etmeye katkısı çalışılmıştır. Gerçek verilerle yapılan deneyler bazı durumlarda gizli verinin önemli oranda elde edilebileceği; ama ilave bilgi olmadan ve verinin seyrek olduğu durumlarda başarının çok düştüğünü göstermiştir.

Anahtar kelimeler


Gizlilik; Veri imarı; Bölünmüş veri; Ortak filtreleme; Atak

