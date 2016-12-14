DİNAMİK GERİLİM İYİLEŞTİRİCİLERDE GERİLİM PROBLEMLERİNİN TESPİTİ İÇİN YENİ YÖNTEM GELİŞTİRİLMESİ

M. Ucar, S. Ozdemir, and E. Ozdemir, "A four-leg unified series-parallel active filter system for periodic and non-periodic disturbance compensation," Electric Power Systems Research, vol. 81, pp. 1132-1143, May 2011.

S. P. Mishra, B. Biswal, J. P. Roselyn, and D. Devaraj, "Simulation and Analysis of DVR for Mitigating Voltage Sags and Swells," Procedia Engineering, vol. 64, pp. 341-350, 2013.

B. Bae, J. Jeong, J. Lee, and B. Han, "Novel Sag Detection Method for Line-Interactive Dynamic Voltage Restorer," IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 25, pp. 1210-1211, Apr 2010.

F. M. Mahdianpoor, R. A. Hooshmand, and M. Ataei, "A New Approach to Multifunctional Dynamic Voltage Restorer Implementation for Emergency Control in Distribution Systems," IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 26, pp. 882-890, Apr 2011.

M. F. Kangarlu, S. H. Hosseini, E. Babaei, and A. K. Sadigh, "Transformerless DVR topology based on multilevel inverter with reduced number of switches," in Power Electronic & Drive Systems & Technologies Conference (PEDSTC), 2010 1st, 2010, pp. 371-375.

D. Somayajula and M. L. Crow, "An Integrated Dynamic Voltage Restorer-Ultracapacitor Design for Improving Power Quality of the Distribution Grid," IEEE Transactions on Sustainable Energy, vol. 6, pp. 616-624, 2015.

Z. K. Shuai, P. Yao, Z. J. Shen, C. M. Tu, F. Jiang, and Y. Cheng, "Design Considerations of a Fault Current Limiting Dynamic Voltage Restorer (FCL-DVR)," IEEE Transactions on Smart Grid, vol. 6, pp. 14-25, Jan 2015.

A. M. Rauf and V. Khadkikar, "An Enhanced Voltage Sag Compensation Scheme for Dynamic Voltage Restorer," IEEE Transactions on Industrial Electronics, vol. 62, pp. 2683-2692, May 2015.

A. Nicastri and A. Nagliero, "Comparison and evaluation of the PLL techniques for the design of the grid-connected inverter systems," in Industrial Electronics (ISIE), 2010 IEEE International Symposium on, Bari, Italy, 2010, pp. 3865-3870.

X. Q. Guo, W. Y. Wu, and H. R. Gu, "Phase locked loop and synchronization methods for grid-interfaced converters: a review," Przeglad Elektrotechniczny, vol. 87, pp. 182-187, 2011.

R. J. Ferreira, R. E. Araujo, and J. A. P. Lopes, "A comparative analysis and implementation of various PLL techniques applied to single-phase grids," in Energetics (IYCE), Proceedings of the 2011 3rd International Youth Conference on, 2011, pp. 1-8.

M. Ciobotaru, R. Teodorescu, and F. Blaabjerg, "A New Single-Phase PLL Structure Based on Second Order Generalized Integrator," in Power Electronics Specialists Conference, 2006. PESC '06. 37th IEEE, 2006, pp. 1-6.

S. Gao and M. Barnes, "Phase-locked loop for AC systems: Analyses and comparisons," in Power Electronics, Machines and Drives (PEMD 2012), 6th IET International Conference on, 2012, pp. 1-6.

H. Abdollahzadeh, M. Jazaeri, and A. Tavighi, "A new fast-converged estimation approach for Dynamic Voltage Restorer (DVR) to compensate voltage sags in waveform distortion conditions," International Journal of Electrical Power & Energy Systems, vol. 54, pp. 598-609, Jan 2014.

W. Chankhamrian, C. Winittham, K. Bhumkittipich, and S. Manmai, "Load-side Voltage Compensation of Small Hydropower Grid-connected System using DVR based on PV Source," Energy Procedia, vol. 56, pp. 610-620, 2014.

A. Elserougi, A. M. Massoud, A. S. Abdel-Khalik, S. Ahmed, and A. A. Hossam-Eldin, "An Interline Dynamic Voltage Restoring and Displacement Factor Controlling Device (IVDFC)," IEEE Transactions on Power Electronics, vol. 29, pp. 2737-2749, 2014.

P. Jayaprakash, B. Singh, D. P. Kothari, A. Chandra, and K. Al-Haddad, "Control of Reduced-Rating Dynamic Voltage Restorer With a Battery Energy Storage System," IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications, vol. 50, pp. 1295-1303, 2014.

M. Kesler and E. Ozdemir, "Synchronous-Reference-Frame-Based Control Method for UPQC Under Unbalanced and Distorted Load Conditions," IEEE Transactions on Industrial Electronics, vol. 58, pp. 3967-3975, 2011.

H. K. Al-Hadidi, A. M. Gole, and D. A. Jacobson, "A novel configuration for a cascade inverter-based dynamic voltage restorer with reduced energy storage requirements," IEEE Transactions on Power Delivery, vol. 23, pp. 881-888, Apr 2008.

A. K. Sadigh and K. M. Smedley, "Fast and precise voltage sag detection method for dynamic voltage restorer (DVR) application," Electric Power Systems Research, vol. 130, pp. 192-207, Jan 2016.

L. Asiminoaei, F. Blaabjerg, S. Hansen, and Ieee, Evaluation of harmonic detection methods for active power filter applications. New York: Ieee, 2005.

M. B. Latran and A. Teke, "A novel wavelet transform based voltage sag/swell detection algorithm," International Journal of Electrical Power & Energy Systems, vol. 71, pp. 131-139, Oct 2015.