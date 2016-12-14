ELEKTROKOAGÜLASYON REAKTÖRÜNDE BULANIK KONTROL METODU İLE PH, İLETKENLİK VE SICAKLIĞIN EŞ ZAMANLI KONTROLÜ

Kobya, M., Can, O.T., “Bayramoglu, M. Treatment of Textile Wastewaters by Electrocoagulation Using Iron and Aluminum Electrodes”, Journal of Hazardous Materials, 100(1-3), 163-178, 2003.

Can, O.T. Kobya, M. Demirbas, E. Bayramoglu, M., “Teratment of The Textile Wastewater by Combined Electrocoagulation”, Chemosphere, 62, 181-187, 2006.

Charmagne, O., Caste, C., “Color Removal from Textile Plant Effluents”, American Dyestuff Reporter, Degremont S.A., Cedex, France, 1996.

Pagga, U., Brown, D., “The Degradation of Dyestuffs. Part II. Behaviours of Dyestuffs in Aerobic Biodegradation Tests”, Chemosphere, 15, 479-491, 1986.

Ince, N.H., Gonenc, D.T., “Treatability of Textile Azo Dye by UV/H2O2”, Environmental Technology, 18, 179-185, 1997.

Kulla, H.G., “Aerobic Bacterial Degradation of Azo Dyes”, FEMS Symposium, 12, 387-399, 1981.

Shu, H.Y., Huang, C.R., “Ultraviolet Enhanced Oxidation for Color Removal of Azo Dye Wastewater”, American Dyestuff Reporter, 30-34, 1995.

Namboodri, C.G., Walsh, W.K., “Ultraviolet Ligth/Hidrogen Peroxide System for Decolorizing Spent Reactive Dye Bath Wastewater”, American Dyestuff Reporter, 15, 32-45, 1996.

Slokar, Y.M., Marechal, A.M.L., “Methods of Decoloration of Textile Wastewaters”, Dye Pigment, 37, 335-356, 1998.

Zodi, S., Merzouk, B., Potier, O., Lapicque, F., Leclerc, J.P., “Direct Red 81 Dye Removal by a Continous Flow Electrocoagulation/Flotation Reactor”, Separation and Purification Technology, 108, 215-222, 2013.

Khandegar, V. ,Saroha, A.K., “Electrocoagulation for the Treatment of Textile Industry Effluent – A Review”, Journal of Environmental Management, 128, 949-963, 2013.

Gomes J.A.G., Daida, P., Kesmez, M., Weir, M., Moreno, H., Parga, J.R., Irwin, G., McWhinney, H., Grady, T., Peterson, E., “Arsenic Removal by Electrocoagulation Using Combined Al-Fe Electrode System and Characterization of Products”, Journal of Hazardous Materials, 139(2), 220-231, 2007.

Kobya, M., Bayramoğlu, M., Can, O.T., Sözbir, M., Akyol,A., Endüstriyel Atık Suların Arıtılması için Elektrokimyasal Reaktör Geliştirilmesi, Tübitak Proje No:104Y267, Kocaeli, 2008.

Holt, P.H., Barton, G.W., Wark, M., Mitchell, A.A., “A Quantitative Comparison Between Chemical Dosing and Electrocoagulation”, Colloids and Surfaces A, 211, 233-248, 2002.

Gürses, A., Yalcin, M., Dogar, C., “Electrocoagulation of some Reactive Dyes: a Statistical Investigation of some Electrochemical Variables”, Waste Management, 22, 491-499, 2002.

Canizares, P., Carmona, M., Lobato, J., Martinez, F., Rodrigo, M.A., “Electrodissolution of Alluminum Electrodes in Electrocoagulation Processes”, Industrial and Engineering Chemistry Research, 44, 4178-4185, 2005.

Canizares, P., Martinez, F., Jimenez, C., Lobato, J.,

Rodrigo, M.A., “Comparison of the Alluminium Speciation in Chemical and Electrochemical Dosing Processes”, Industrial and Engineering Chemistry Research, 45, 8749-8756, 2006.

Moreno-Casillas , H.A., Cocke, D.L., Gomes, J.A.G., Morkovsky, P., Parga, J.R., Peterson, E., “Electrocoagulation Mechanism for COD Removal”, Separation and Purification Technology, 56, 204-211, 2007.

Chen, G., “Electrochemical Technologies in Wastewater Treatment”, Separation and Purification Technology, 38, 11-41, 2004.

Mollah, M.Y.A., Schennach, R., Parga, J.R., “Electrocoagulation (EC) Science and Application”, Journal of Hazardous Materials, B84, 29-41, 2001.

Zeydan, M., “Bir Petrol Rafinerisi (TÜPRAŞ) Akışkan Yataklı Katalitik Parçalama Ünitesinin (FCCU) Bulanık Modelleme Uygulaması”, Pamukkale Üniversitesi Mühendislik Fakültesi Mühendislik Bilimleri Dergisi, 10(1), 101-110, 2004.

Seborg, D.E., Mellichamp, D.A., Edgar, T.F., Doyle III, F.J., Process Dynamic and Control, 3rd Edition, John Wiley & Sons, 2011.

Li, T.S., Tong, S.C., Feng, G.G., “A Novel Robust Adaptive-Fuzzy-Tracking Control for a Class of Nonlinear Multi-Input/Multi-Output Systems”, IEEE Transactions on Fuzzy Systems, 18(1), 150-160, 2010.

Tu, K.Y., Lee, T.T., Wang, W.J., “Design of a Multi-Layer Fuzzy Logic Controller for Multi-Input Multi-Output Systems”, Fuzzy Sets and Systems, 111, 199-214, 2000.

APHA, Standart Methods for Examination of Water and Wastewater, 17th Ed.; American Public Health Association, American Water Works Associations, Water Environment Fedaration, Washington DC, U.S.A., 1992.

Yavuz, Y., Koparal, A.S., Öğütveren, Ü.B., Öcal, E., “Gıda Endüstrisi Atıksuyunun Elektrokimyasal Arıtımı”, 7. Ulusal Kimya Mühendisliği Kongresi, ÇD47, Anadolu Üniversitesi, Eskişehir, 5-8 Eylül 2006.

Kobya, M., Oncel, M.S., Demirbaş, E., Şık, E., Akyol, A., Ince, M., “The Application of Electrocoagulation Process for Treatment of the Red Mud Dam Wastewater from Bayer’s Process”, Journal of Environmental Chemical Engineering, 2, 2211-2220, 2014.

Demirci, Y., Pekel, ., L.C., Altınten, A., Alpbaz M., “Application of Fuzzy Control on the Electrocoagulation Process to Treat Textile Wastewater”, Environmental Technology, 2015. DOI: 10.1080/09593330.2015.1058423

Çevre ve Orman Bakanlığı, Su Kirliliği Kontrol Yönetmeliği, Tablo 10. Tekstil sanayii atık sularının alıcı ortama deşarj standartları, 2004.