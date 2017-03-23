BİR DÖNER KANATA ARIZA TOLERANSLI UÇUŞ KONTROL SİSTEMİ TASARIMI

Nonami K., Kendoul F., Suzuki S., Wang W., Nakazawa D., Autonomous Flying Robots, Springer, Tokyo, 2010.

Di L., Cognitive formation flight in multi-unmanned aerial vehicle-based personal remote sensing systems, Master of Science, Utah State University, Electrical Engineering, Logan, Utah, USA, 2011.

Milosevic B., Naldi R., Farella E., Benini L., Marconi L., Design and Validation of an Attitude and Heading Reference System for an Aerial Robot Prototype, American Control Conference, Montreal, 2012.

VanKampen D.A., Simulator Centered Design: Abstracting the Operating Environment on Radio Controlled Airplane Autopilot Development, Master of Science, Marquette University, Computing, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 2012.

Dydek Z.T., Annaswamy A.M., Lavretsky, E., Adaptive Control of Quadrotor UAVs: A Design Trade Study With Flight Evaluations, IEEE Transactions on Control Systems Technology, 21 (4), 1400-1406, 2013.

Raffo G.V., Ortega M.G., Rubio F.R., An Integral Predictive/Nonlinear H Control Structure For a Quadrotor Helicopter, Automatica, 46, 29-39, 2010.

Hoffmann F., Goddemeier N., Bertram T., Attitude Estimation and Control of a Quadcopter, IEEE International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems, Taipei, Tayvan, 2010.

Gautam D., Ha C., Control of a Quadrotor Using a Smart Self-Tuning Fuzzy PID Controller, International Journal of Advanced Robotic Systems, 10 (380), 1-9, 2013.

Chee K.Y., Zhong Z., Control, Navigation and Collision Avoidance for an Unmmanned Aerial Vehicle, Sensors and Actuators A: Physical, 190, 66-76, 2013.

Sadeghzadeh I., Mehta A., Chamseddine A., Zhang Y., Active Fault Tolerant Control of a Quadrotor UAV Based on Gain- Scheduled PID Control, 25. IEEE Canadian Conference on Electrical and Computer Engineering, 2012.

Yu B., Zhang Y., Minchala I., Qu Y., Fault-tolerant Control with Linear Quadratic and Model Predictive Control Techniques Against Actuator Faults in a Quadrotor UAV, Conference on Control and Fault-Tolerant Systems, Nice, Fransa, 2013.

Lanzon A., Freddi A., Longhi S., Flight Control of a Quadrotor Vehicle Subsequent to a Rotor Failure, AIAA Journal of Guidance, Control and Navigation, 37 (2), 580-591, 2014.

Sadeghzadeh I., Mehta A., Zhang Y., Fault Tolerant Control of a Quadrotor Helicopter Using Model Reference Adaptive Control, ASME 2011 International Design Engineering Technical Conferences & Computers and Information in Engineering Conference, Washington, USA, 2011.

Sharifi F., Mirzaei M., Gordon B.W., Zhang Y., Fault Tolerant Control of a Quadrotor UAV Using Sliding Mode Control, Conference on Control and Fault Tolerant Systems, Nice, France, 2010.

Amoozgar M.H., Chamseddine A., Zhang Y., Fault-Tolerant Fuzzy Gain-Scheduled PID for a Quadrotor Helicopter Testbed in the Presence of Actuator Faults, IFAC Conference on Advances in PID Control, Brescia, Italy, 2012.

Pamadi B.N., Performance, Stability, Dynamics and Control of Airplanes, AIAA Education Series, Reston, Virginia, ABD, 1998.

Önkol M., Dönerkanat Tipinde Bir İnsansız Hava Aracının Tasarımı, Modellenmesi ve Kontrolü, Yüksek Lisans Tezi, TOBB Ekonomi ve Teknoloji Üniversitesi, Fen Bilimleri Entitüsü, 2010.

Corke P., Robotics, Vision and Control - Fundamental Algorithms in MATLAB, Springer-Verlag, Berlin, 2013.

Bresciani, T., Modelling, Identification and Control of a Quadrotor Helicopter, Yüksek Lisans Tezi, Lund Üniversitesi, 2008.

Henriques B.S.M., Estimation and Control of a Quadrotor Attitude, Master of Science, Instituto Superior Técnico, Lisbon University, Portugal, 2011.

Güçlü A., Attitude and Altitude Control of an Outdoor Quadrotor, Yüksek Lisans Tezi, Atılım Üniversitesi, Fen Bilimleri Enstitüsü, 2012.

Salem F.A., Controllers and Control Algorithms: Selection and Time Domain Design Techniques Applied in Mechatronics Systems Design (Review and Research) Part I, International Journal of Engineering Sciences, 2 (5), 160-190, 2013.

Számel L., Adaptive PF (PDF) Speed Control for Servo Drives, International Journal of Automation and Power Engineering (IJAPE), 2 (4), 65-73, 2013.