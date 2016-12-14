İKİ PARALEL ENJEKSİYON MAKİNASININ KREYN KISITI ALTINDA ÇİZELGELENMESİ
Öz
Bu çalışmada iki paralel enjeksiyon makinasının kreyn kısıtı altında çizelgelenmesi problemi ele alınmıştır. Enjeksiyon makinalarıyla üretimin, hazırlık aşamasında üretilecek ürüne ait kalıbın makinaya bağlanması gerekmektedir. Kalıplar ilgili makinalara kreyn ile taşınmaktadır. Makinalar tek bir kreyni paylaştığı için hazırlık zamanları çakışmamalıdır. Ayrıca bir işin hazırlık zamanı kendisinden önceki işe bağlı olarak farklılık göstermektedir ve her iş her makinada üretilememektedir. Amaç, son işin tamamlanma zamanının en küçüklenmesidir. Bu nedenle problem P2, S1| STsd, Mj | Cmax sınıfında yer almaktadır. Ele alınan problem için bir matematiksel model geliştirilmiştir. Ayrıca problemin NP-zor problemler sınıfında yer alması nedeniyle büyük boyutlu problemlerin çözümü için bir genetik algoritma geliştirilmiştir. Önerilen algoritmanın başarısı rassal türetilen test problemleri kullanılarak gösterilmiştir.
Anahtar kelimeler
Tam metin:PDF
Referanslar
Allahverdi, A., Gupta, J. N., Aldowaisan, T., “A review of scheduling research involving setup considerations”, OMEGA The Int. Journal of Management Sciences, 27, 219- 239, 1999.
Allahverdi, A., Mg, C. T., Cheng, T. C., Kovalyov, M. Y., “A survey of scheduling problems with setup time sor costs”, European Journal of Operational Research, 187, 985- 1032, 2008.
Türker, A. K., Sel, Ç., “Sıra bağımlı hazırlık operasyonları için tek ekipli paralel makinalarda çizelgeleme problemine karma yaklaşım”, Gazi Üniversitesi Mühendislik Mimarlık Fakültesi Dergisi, 26, 4, 731- 740, 2011.
Huang, S., Cai, L., Zhang, X., “Parallel dedicated machine scheduling problem with sequence-dependent setups and a single server”, Computers & Operations Research, 58, 1, 165- 174, 2010.
Kravchenko, S. A., Werner, F., “Parallel Machine Scheduling Problems with a Single Server”, Mathematical and Computer Modelling, 26, 12, 1- 11, 1997.
Gan, H., Wirth, A., Abdekhodaee, A., “A branch-and-price algorithm for the general case of scheduling parallel machines with a single server”, Computers & Operations Research, 39, 9, 2242- 2247, 2012.
Kim, M., Lee, Y. H., “MIP models and hybrid algorithm for minimizing the makespan of parallel machines scheduling problem with a single server”, Computers & Operations Research, 39, 11, 2457–2468, 2012.
Zhang, L., Wirth, A., “On-line scheduling of two parallel machines with a single server”, Computers & Operations Research, 36, 5, 1529–1553, 2009.
Hasani, K., Kravchenko, S. A., Werner, F., “Block models for scheduling jobs on two parallel machines with a single server”, Computers & Operations Research, 41, 94- 97, 2014.
Abdekhodaee, A. H., Wirth, A., “Scheduling parallel machines with a single server: some solvable cases and heuristics”, Computers & Operations Research, 29, 3, 295- 315, 2002.
Jiang, Y., Dong, J., Ji, M., “Preemptive scheduling on two parallel machines with a single server”, Computers & Industrial Engineering, 66, 2, 514- 518, 2013.
Hall, N. G., Potts, C. N., Sriskandarajah, C., “Parallel machine scheduling with a common server”, Discrete Applied Mathematics,102, 3, 223- 243, 2000.
Abdekhodaee, A. H., Wirth, A., Gan, H. S., “Equal processing and equal setup time cases of scheduling parallel machines with a single server”, Computers & Operations Research, 31, 11, 1867- 1889, 2004.
Vallada, E., Ruiz, R., “A genetic algorithm for the unrelated parallel machine scheduling problem with sequence dependent setup times”, European Journal of Operational Research, 211, 612- 622, 2011.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License.