ASKORBİK ASİTİN MoS2 ESASLI ELEKTROTLA ELEKTROKİMYASAL TAYİNİ

Saithip Pakapong, Johannes Philipp Mensing, Ditsayut Phokharatkul, Tanom Lomas, Adisorn Tuantranont, “Highly selective electrochemical sensor for ascorbic acid based on a novel hybrid graphen-copper phthalocyanine-polyaniline nanocomposites”, Electrochimica Acta, 133,294-301, 2014.

Z. Zhang, W.Qin, Chemiluminescence flow sensor for the determination of ascorbic acid whit immobilized reagents, Talanta 43, 119-124, 1996.

M.Yebra-Biurrun, R. Cespan-Romera, P.Bermejo –Barrera, indirect flow-injection determination of ascorbic acid by flame atomic spektrometry, Microchim. Acta 126, 53-58, 1997.

E. Kishida, Y. Nishimoto, S. Kojo, Specific determination of ascorbic acid with chemical derivatization and high-performance liquid chromatography, Anal. Chem. 64, 1505-1507, 1992.

J.B. Raoof ,R.Ojani, A.Kiani, Carbon paste electrode spiked with ferrocene carboxylic acid and its application to the electrocatalytic determination of ascorbic acid,J.Electroanal.Chem.,515,45-51, 2001.

M.Petersson, Electrocatalytic oxidation of ascorbic acid and voltammetric determination with a ferrocene-modified platinum electrode,Anal.Chim.Acta, 187,333-338, 1986.

X.L.Luo ,J.J.Xu, W.Zhao, H.Y.Chen, Ascorbic acid sensor based on ion-sensitive field-effect transistor modified with MnO2 nanoparticles,Anal.Chim.Acta.,512,57-61, 2004.

A.Sivanesan, P.Kannan, S.Abraham John, Electrocatalytic oxidation of ascorbic acid using a single layer of gold nanoparticles immobilized on 1,6-hexanedithiol modified gold electrode,Electrochim.Acta,52,8118-8124, 2007.

L.Qian, Q.Gao, Y.Song, Z.Li, X.Yang, Layer by layer assembled multilayer films of redox polymers for electrocatalytic oxidation of ascorbic acid,Sensors Actuators B: Chem.,107,303-310, 2005.

Z. Wang, J.Liu, Q.Liang, Y.Wang, G.Luo, Carbon nanotube modified electrodes for the simultaneous determination of dopamine and ascorbic acid, Analyst, 127, 653-658, 2002.

Y.Sha, L.Qian, Y.Ma, H.Bai, X.Yang, Multilayer films of carbon nanotubes and redox polymer on screen printed carbon electrodes for electrocatalysis of ascorbic acid, Talanta, 70, 556-560, 2006.

Ping J, Wu J, Ying Y. Simultaneous determination of ascorbic asid, dopamine and uric acid using hihg-performance screen –printed graphene electrode, Biosensors and Bioelectronics, 34(1) ; 70-76, 2012.

Khan M. M. I, Haque A.M.J, Kim K, Elektrochemical determination of uric acid in the presence of ascorbic acid on electrochemically reduced graphene oxide modified electrode, Journal of Electroanalytical Chemistry, 700, 54-59 (2013)

Hummers WS, Offeman RE, Preparation of graphitic oxide, J Amer Chem Soc 80(6), 1339-1339, 1958.

Yongnian Ni, Pingping Wang, Haiyan Song, Xiaoyun Lin, Serge Kokot, Electrochemical detection of benzo(a)pyrene and related DNA damage using DNA/hemin/nafion–graphene biosensor, Analytica Chimica Acta, Volume 821, 34–40, 2014.