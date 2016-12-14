DİZEL YAKITI, BİYODİZEL YAKITI VE KARIŞIMLARININ İÇTEN YANMALI MOTORLARA ETKİLERİNİN TEORİK İNCELENMESİ

Demirbaş, A., “Biodiesel Fuels From Vegetable Oils via Catalytic and Non-Catalytic Supercritical Alcohol Transesterifications and Other Methods: A Survey”, Energy Conversion and Management, Volume 44, 2093-2109, 2003.

Raneses, A.R., Glaser, L.K., Price, J.M. ve Duffield, J.A., “Potential Biodiesel Markets and Their Economic Effects on the Agricultural Sector of the United States”, Industrial Crops and Products”, Volume 9, 151-162, 1999.

Sezer, I., “Thermodynamic, Performance and Emission Investigation of a Diesel Engine Running on Dimethyl Ether and Diethyl Ether”, International Journal of Thermal Sciences, Volume 50, Issue 8, 1594-1603, 2011.

Aksoy, L., “Alternatif Enerji Kaynağı Olarak Biyodizel ve Üretim Prosesleri”, Taşıt Teknolojileri Elektronik Dergisi, Cilt 2, Sayı 3, 45-52, 2010.

http://www.diesel-rk.bmstu.ru/

Kuleshov, A.S., “Model for Predicting Air-Fuel Mixing, Combustion and Emissions in DI Diesel Engines over Whole Operating Range”, SAE 2005-01-2119, 2005.

Kuleshov, A.S., “Use of Multi-Zone DI Diesel Spray Combustion Model for Simulation and Optimization of Performance and Emissions of Engines with Multiple Injection”, SAE 2006-01-1385, 2006.

Woschni, G., “A Universally Applicable Equation for the Instantaneous Heat Transfer Coefficient in the Internal Combustion Engine”, SAE 670931, 1967.

Heywood, J.B., “Internal Combustion Engine Fundamentals”, McGraw-Hill, New York, 1988.

Al-Dawody, M.F., “Effect Of Soybean Oil Biofuel Blending on the Performance and Emissions of Diesel Engine Using Diesel-RK Software”, International Journal of Engineering Science and Technology, Volume 3 Issue 6, 4539-4555, 2011.

Alkidas, A.C., “Relationship between Smoke Measurements and Particulate Measurements”, SAE 840412, 1984.

Muntean, G.G., “A Theoretical Model for the Correlation of Smoke Number to Dry Particulate Concentration in Diesel Exhaust”, SAE 1999-01-0515, 1999.

Shah, A.N., Yun-shan, G.E., Chao, H. ve Baluch, A.H., “Effect of Biodiesel on the Performance and Combustion Parameters of a Turbocharged Compression Ignition Engine”, Pakistan Journal of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Volume 4, 34-42, 2009.

Kuti, O.A., Xiangang, W.G., Zhang, W., Nishida, K. ve Huang, Z.H., “Characteristics of the ignition and combustion of biodiesel fuel spray injected by a common-rail injection system for a direct-injection diesel engine”, Proceedings of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Part D: Journal of Automobile Engineering, Volume 224, 1581-1596, 2010.

Pireli, E. ve Aktas, A., “Alternatif Yakıt Olarak Farklı Oranlarda Biyodizelin Tek Silindirli Bir Motorda Kullanılmasının ve Püskürtme Basıncının Performansa Etkisi”, Türkiye 10. Enerji Kongresi, İstanbul, 475-485, 27-30 Kasım 2006.

Sekmen, Y. ve Aktas, A., “Biyodizel ile Çalışan Bir Dizel Motorda Yakıt Püskürtme Basıncının Performans ve Egzoz Emisyonlarına Etkisi”, KSÜ Fen ve Mühendislik Dergisi, Cilt 11, Sayı 2, 32-39, 2008.

Bittle, J.A., Knight, B.M. ve Jacobs, T.J., “Interesting Behavior of Biodiesel Ignition Delay and Combustion Duration”, Energy and Fuels, Volume 24, Issue 8, 4166-4177, 2010.

Tesfa, B., Mishra, R. Gu, F. ve Ball, A.D., “Combustion Characteristics of CI Engine Running with Biodiesel Blends, International Conference on Renewable Energies and Power Quality (ICREPQ’11), Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (Spain), 13-15th April, 2011.

Jaroonjitsathian, S., Sae-ong, P., Siangsanorh, S., Akarapanjavit, N. ve Boonchukosol, K., “An Analysis of Biodiesel Combustion on Diesel Technologies”, 7th International Conference on Automotive Engineering (ICAE-7), Bangkok, Thailand, March 28-April 1, 2011.

Agudelo, J., Gutiérrez, E. ve Benjumea, P., “Experimental Combustion Analysis of A HSDI Diesel Engine Fuelled with Palm Oil Biodiesel-Diesel Fuel Blends, Dyna, Volume 76, Issue 159, 103-113, 2009.

Haşimoglu, Can., Özsert, İ. ve İçingür, Y., “Biyodizel Yakıtlı Düsük Isı Kayıplı Bir Dizel Motorunun Tam Yük Egzoz Emisyon Karakteristikleri”, Makine Teknolojileri Elektronik Dergisi, Cilt 6, Sayı 3, 11-18, 2009.

Sugözü, İ., Aksoy, F. ve Baydır, Ş.A., “Bir Dizel Motorunda Ayçiçeği Metil Esteri Kullanımının Motor Performans ve Emisyonlarına Etkisi”, Makine Teknolojileri Elektronik Dergisi, Cilt 6, Sayı 2, 49-56, 2009.

Rao, P.V., “Experimental Investigations on the Influence of Properties of Jatropha Biodiesel on Performance, Combustion, and Emission Characteristics of a DI-CI Engine”, Engineering and Technology, Volume 51, 854-867, 2011.

Çelikten, İ. ve Arslan, M.A., “Dizel Yakıtı, Kanola Yağı ve Soya Yağı Metil Esterlerinin Direkt Püskürtmeli Bir Dizel Motorunda Performans ve Emisyonlarına Etkilerinin İncelenmesi, Gazi Üniversitesi Mühendislik Mimarlık Fakültesi Dergisi, Cilt 23, Sayı 4, 829-836, 2008.